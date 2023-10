Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RATCLIFF, MASON ALEXANDER

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Backup and Side Marker Lamps – <= 2 Backup Lamps Status: PENDING, Bond: #11803, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11803, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARMON, JAKE DANIEL

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUCKENDORF, MARVIN EUGENE

Age: 74

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11802, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAILEY, SHANE THOMAS

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.