Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 29

SOLOMON, NATHANIEL R

Age: 46

Address: CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5263, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



O DNEAL, LATOYA SHAMILLE

Age: 36

Address: SOUTH CHICAGO, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5264, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EVANS, MARK SCOTT

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: #5262, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: #5262, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



