Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

POTTON, THOMAS LANCE

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-29

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: OR’D, Bond: #10254, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #10254, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court



ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRAHNERT, MITCHELL P

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10252, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KHLYSTIK, VALENTYN

Age: 34

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10251, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10251, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10251, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, TIFFANY DIANE

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-10-28

Released: 2022-10-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10250, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.