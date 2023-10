Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BUXTON, ARTHUR WILLIAM

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11809, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALVAREZ, STACEY ANN

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11808, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



DIAZ PEREZ, ALFREDO

Age: 42

Address: BAKERSFIELD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #11806, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.