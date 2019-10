Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MORTIMER, JONATHAN WESLEY

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #5158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ELLISON, RANDY GENE

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #5157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Eluding a Police Officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #5157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2019-10-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5154, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



RASMUSSEN, KYLE DAVID

Age: 36

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5153, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



