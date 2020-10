Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

DAVENPORT, JOSHUA WILLIAM

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #7025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #7025, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CULLEY, MATTHEW RILEY

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7024, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #7024, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: GR Municipal Court



LOVE, LYDIA MARIE

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7023, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7023, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7023, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7023, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SARLSON, CONNOR LAWRENCE

Age: 23

Address: NOVELTY, OH

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-10-02

Scheduled Release: 2021-04-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #7021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7021, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7020, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



JACKSON, MARIA YESENIA

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7017, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Assault (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7022, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-10-02

Released: 2020-10-02

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #7019, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



