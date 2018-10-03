Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
KISKIS, STEPHEN RAY
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
BRADKORB, ALEXA JEAN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3058, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSON, SCOTT JAMES
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMOCK, ZACHARY RYAN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3055, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Scheduled Release: 2018-10-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
