Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

KISKIS, STEPHEN RAY

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

BRADKORB, ALEXA JEAN

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3058, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSON, SCOTT JAMES

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SMOCK, ZACHARY RYAN

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

COLLINGS, PAMELA SUE

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3055, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-10-02
Scheduled Release: 2018-10-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

