Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WILK, KID RYAN MATTHEW
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Within Intersection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: