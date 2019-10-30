Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WILK, KID RYAN MATTHEW

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Within Intersection Status: PENDING, Bond: #5265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



