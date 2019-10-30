Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

WILK, KID RYAN MATTHEW

Age: 32 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-29 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Prohibited Parking – Within Intersection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

