Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SANCHEZ, JOSE IVAN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-10-30
Released: 2022-10-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10259, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10259, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.