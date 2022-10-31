Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SANCHEZ, JOSE IVAN

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-10-30 
Released: 2022-10-30 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10259, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10259, SURETY OR CASH, $470, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

