Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SMITH, STANLEY ADDISON
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KLEIN, CHRISTIAN BERNARD
Age: 33
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
RANDALL, MISTY DAWN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11818, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KENNAH, ANN LOUISE
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-10-30
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.