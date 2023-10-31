Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SMITH, STANLEY ADDISON

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KLEIN, CHRISTIAN BERNARD

Age: 33

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



RANDALL, MISTY DAWN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11818, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KENNAH, ANN LOUISE

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-10-30

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.