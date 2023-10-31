Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SMITH, STANLEY ADDISON

Age: 56 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KLEIN, CHRISTIAN BERNARD

Age: 33 
Address: CHEYENNE, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-10-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

RANDALL, MISTY DAWN

Age: 47 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-30 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11818, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

KENNAH, ANN LOUISE

Age: 44 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-10-30 
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-15 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

