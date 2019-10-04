Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 23 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2019-10-03 
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-04 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5162, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2019-10-03 
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-05 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5160, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ONEAL, GARY LEE

Age: 61 
Address: BOISE, ID 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2019-10-03 
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-11 
Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5149, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

