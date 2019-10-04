Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-03
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5162, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-03
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5160, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ONEAL, GARY LEE
Age: 61
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-03
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-11
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5149, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
