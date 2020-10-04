Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

REEVES, RYAN DEAN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-10-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7027, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



ACKER, DENNIS RAY

Age: 59

Address: REXBURG, ID

Booking: 2020-10-03

Released: 2020-10-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #7026, CASH, $135, Court: OTHER



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: