Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

REEVES, RYAN DEAN

Age: 37 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
 Booking Date: 2020-10-04
 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7027, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

ACKER, DENNIS RAY

Age: 59 
Address: REXBURG, ID
Booking: 2020-10-03 
Released: 2020-10-03 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7026, CASH, $135, Court: OTHER

