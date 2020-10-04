Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Booking
REEVES, RYAN DEAN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-10-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7027, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
ACKER, DENNIS RAY
Age: 59
Address: REXBURG, ID
Booking: 2020-10-03
Released: 2020-10-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7026, CASH, $135, Court: OTHER
