Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

OSBORNE, JASON PAUL

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    Status: PENDING, Bond: #11692, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court

JOHNSON, JAMES ALFORD

Age: 56 
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-03
Arresting Agency: LCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT)
    Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

