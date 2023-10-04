Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
OSBORNE, JASON PAUL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #11692, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
JOHNSON, JAMES ALFORD
Age: 56
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-03
Arresting Agency: LCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT)
Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.