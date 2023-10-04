Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

OSBORNE, JASON PAUL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #11692, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Status: PENDING, Bond: #11692, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court Open Container in the Streets Prohibited

Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court

JOHNSON, JAMES ALFORD

Age: 56

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-03

Arresting Agency: LCSO

Charges:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT)

Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER

Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation

Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.