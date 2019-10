Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

YOUNG, KATHRINE JUSTINA

Age: 25

Address: RANGELY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: , Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Alter, Deface or Remove Price Tag – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #5169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REED, JARROD TIMOTHY

Age: 36

Address: LAPOINT, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: PENDING, Bond: #5168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5167, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALAZAR, MICHAEL

Age: 43

Address: FT COLLINS, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-04

Arresting Agency: NWS

BOOS, KELCEE

Age: 27

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-04

Arresting Agency: NWS

GARDNER, JERMAINE

Age: 39

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-04

Arresting Agency: NWS

SMITH, MATTHEW

Age: 34

Address: DURANGO, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-04

Arresting Agency: NWS

THOMAS, KADE CHRISTOPHER

Age: 27

Address: PLAIN CITY, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2019-10-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-10-04

Released: 2019-10-04

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5165, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



