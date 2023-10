Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HOPKINS, BRANDON DEON

Age: 36

Address: RUPERT, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11698, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUX, JEFFREY MICHAEL

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11696, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCIOLINO, WILLIAM BLAKE

Age: 33

Address: OROVADA, NV

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Arresting Agency: SUBS

HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11695, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11695, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KING, TYLER JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



PADGETT, WILLIAM

Age: 27

Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



PEDLAR, DYLAN MICHAEL

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-04

Released: 2023-10-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Registration Required Upon Employment Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.