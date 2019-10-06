Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DUPAPE, ROBIN DALE

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court



POIGNEE, BRITTANY L

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-10-05

Released: 2019-10-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5170, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



