Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
1.0K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DUPAPE, ROBIN DALE

Age: 57 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-10-06 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court

POIGNEE, BRITTANY L

Age: 30 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-05 
Released: 2019-10-06 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5170, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR