Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DUPAPE, ROBIN DALE
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5172, SURETY OR CASH, $2255, Court: RS Municipal Court
POIGNEE, BRITTANY L
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-10-05
Released: 2019-10-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5170, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
