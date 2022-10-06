Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings



HEANS, CASONDRA RENEE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Fraud by Check – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.