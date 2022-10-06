Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HEANS, CASONDRA RENEE

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Fraud by Check – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-10-05 
Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

