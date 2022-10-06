Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HEANS, CASONDRA RENEE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Fraud by Check – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-05
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.