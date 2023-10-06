Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DUNN, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age: 27 
Address: RIDGEFIELD, CT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-05 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Use of Toxic Substances – Aerosols
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GRUNWALD, CHERYLYNN ANN

Age: 28 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2023-10-05 
Scheduled Release: 2023-10-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 47 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-06 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:


  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

