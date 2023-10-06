Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DUNN, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age: 27

Address: RIDGEFIELD, CT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Use of Toxic Substances – Aerosols Status: PENDING, Bond: #11699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRUNWALD, CHERYLYNN ANN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-05

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:



DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.