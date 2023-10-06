Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DUNN, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age: 27
Address: RIDGEFIELD, CT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-05
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Toxic Substances – Aerosols
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRUNWALD, CHERYLYNN ANN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-05
Scheduled Release: 2023-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.