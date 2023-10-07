Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



VASHONE CARUSO, RONALD ANTHONY

Age: 74

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #11701, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.