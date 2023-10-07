Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 7

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


VASHONE CARUSO, RONALD ANTHONY

Age: 74 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-10-06 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • DWUI of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11701, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Get Back on Track

Postgame Thoughts: Tigers Get Back on Track

This Week on the Gridiron: Football History of Week 6

This Week on the Gridiron: Football History of Week 6

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Reports of Shots Fired in Green River

SweetwaterNOW News Show: Reports of Shots Fired in Green River

Cowboys Host Fresno State in Mountain West Contest

Cowboys Host Fresno State in Mountain West Contest