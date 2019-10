Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARDWICK, GAGE RYAN

Age: 28

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-10-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5175, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-10-07

Released: 2019-10-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-10-07

Released: 2019-10-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



