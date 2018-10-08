Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

HALLETT, CHRISTINE LEE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-07
Released: 2018-10-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3083, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: , Bond: #3083, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

FRANCIS, DAVID J

Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

