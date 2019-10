Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HICKS, CARINA

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



ELLIS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Stalking – Violation of Protection Order Status: , Bond: #5183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEARD, DANNY MARTIN

Age: 25

Address: WILLISTON, ND

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDREW MCMAHEN, KERRY JAMES

Age: 32

Address: EVERETT, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GILES, TAMARA SUE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-10-08

Scheduled Release: 2019-10-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



COUET, SAMUEL DAVID

Age: 22

Address: BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



