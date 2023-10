Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

OSBORNE, JASON PAUL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TSINNIJINNIE, TAYLIS

Age: 36

Address: LOGAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBINSON, ANTIWAN NOEL

Age: 35

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11710, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11710, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



TSINNIJINNIE, TAYAH

Age: 38

Address: LOGAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11708, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11712, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARDOZA, ORLANDO MANUEL

Age: 21

Address: PHARR, TX

Booking: 2023-10-08

Released: 2023-10-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11706, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.