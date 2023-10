Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KENYON, MICHELLE KATHRYN

Age: 64

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking: 2023-10-09

Released: 2023-10-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11718, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CORDOVA, PHILLIP EUGENE

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11717, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, MARK JOSEPH

Age: 43

Address: BLUE RIVER, KY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #11719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSBORNE, JASON PAUL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HRUSKA, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





VAUGHN, CLAYTON PRESTON

Age: 23

Address: LUCEDALE, MS

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-10-09

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



WILLIAMS, CHRISTINE LEIGH

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-09

Released: 2023-10-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

ANIMAL at large – 2ND OFFENSE (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11715, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



HALL WHITE, AMANDA ASHLI ANN

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-09

Released: 2023-10-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11714, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.