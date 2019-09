Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

PERSAVICH, KEITH MICHAEL

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4988, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



WIGGEN, ANDREW GREG

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4987, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FLORES, RAYMOND ANTHONY

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GIL, RYAN GREGORY

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4983, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4983, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Unable to be Easily Read Status: PENDING, Bond: #4983, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4984, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4982, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



GARCIA, IVAN ARMANDO

Age: 22

Address: LOS ANGELES, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #4981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



