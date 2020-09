Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

JONES, TIFFANY DIANE

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6878, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OVERLA, CLAYTON TYLER

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6877, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GREGG, GLENN A

Age: 59

Address: PINE BROOKE, NJ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #6876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6876, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PENNINGTON, STACI LYNN

Age: 45

Address: FR BRIDGER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6874, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLINA MARESMA, LIOSMEL

Age: 31

Address: MIAMI, FL

Booking: 2020-08-31

Released: 2020-08-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6867, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6867, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



