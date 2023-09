Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MAHER, SHEREE NICHOAL

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11554, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE

Age: 25

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11556, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11556, SURETY OR CASH, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



HALE, JEREMY MATTHEW

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARRETT, NATHAN DREW

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAWKS, JORDAN WESLEY

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11555, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHRISTENSEN, RANDY VON

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-08-31

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11551, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



CUTHBERTSON, MARY LUISA

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11550, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LACY, RICHARD EARL

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-08-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11547, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: GR Municipal Court

Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11547, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: GR Municipal Court



DERYKE, SKYLA ANN

Age: 26

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking: 2023-08-31

Released: 2023-08-31

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11546, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ESTRADA RAMOS, ALFREDO DOMINGO

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-08-31

Released: 2023-08-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11548, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.