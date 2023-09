Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 61

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Limitations on Turning Around – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #11595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO, MICHAEL JAMES

Age: 55

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #11594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11594, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VICKERS, JAMES CHADWICK

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 5 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11593, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BLADES, DANIEL EDWARD

Age: 38

Address: RENO, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11591, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEDINA, JERRY ANTHONY

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-09-09

Released: 2023-09-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11592, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.