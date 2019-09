Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KENDALL, TYLER LEVI

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5042, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



TORREZ, CRYSTAL D

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5041, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5041, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



WINCHESTER, JAMES ALAN

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, B



WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH

Age: 29

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5039, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



LAMOREAUX MCCLELLAN, KRISTOPHER ALBERT

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BREAUX, RYAN KEITH

Age: 22

Address: GUEYDAN, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDREWS RICHARDSON, JOSEPH

Age: 20

Address: N GLENN, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-10

Arresting Agency: NWS

CANFORD, MELLIUM PARSON

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-09-10

Released: 2019-09-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: