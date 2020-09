Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

SMITH, BRAXTON JAMES

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: , Bond: #6927, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



YOST, TERRY DANIEL

Age: 35

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – < $1000, 5 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, JEREMY THOMAS

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6925, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



RICCI, MICHAEL J

Age: 42

Address: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Booking: 2020-09-10

Released: 2020-09-10

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6924, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



