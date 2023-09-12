Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ANDERSON, DALLEN WAYNE

Age: 34 
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2023-09-11 
Scheduled Release: 2023-09-16 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

