Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ANDERSON, DALLEN WAYNE
Age: 34
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-09-11
Scheduled Release: 2023-09-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.