Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ANDERSON, DALLEN WAYNE

Age: 34

Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-09-11

Scheduled Release: 2023-09-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.