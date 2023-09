Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LEJEUNE, TAMMY LYNN

Age: 43

Address: JENNINGS, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering – Dispose of Container With Body Fluids Along Hwy Rt of Way Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUIDRY, RYAN JUDE

Age: 39

Address: KAPLAN, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #11599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #11599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GEER, TRAVIS MATTHEW

Age: 44

Address: ELKO, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #11597, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11597, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WARE, TRENTON GENE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-10

Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Breach of Peace (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



