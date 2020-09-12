Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
WILKINSON, TYLER CLAY
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
KOEVEN, PHIL JARVIS
Age: 66
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALVAREZ PADILLA, MIGUEL
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6932, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
