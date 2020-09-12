Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

WILKINSON, TYLER CLAY

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-12 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

KOEVEN, PHIL JARVIS

Age: 66 
Address: LYMAN, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-11 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ALVAREZ PADILLA, MIGUEL

Age: 42 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6932, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

Related Articles

Postgame Thoughts: Wolves Show Potential in First Win

Postgame Thoughts: Wolves Show Potential in First Win

Kincaid Found Guilty of Aggravated Assault in Domestic Altercation with Wife

Kincaid Found Guilty of Aggravated Assault in Domestic Altercation with Wife

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 11

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 11

Lady Tigers Down Lady Wolves in Three Sets

Lady Tigers Down Lady Wolves in Three Sets