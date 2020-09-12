Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

WILKINSON, TYLER CLAY

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



KOEVEN, PHIL JARVIS

Age: 66

Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6931, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALVAREZ PADILLA, MIGUEL

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6932, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



