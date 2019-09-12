Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROBERSON, TRAVIS ALLEN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-09-11

Released: 2019-09-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5045, CASH, $50, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, BRYANT RAY

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-09-11

Released: 2019-09-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Booking: 2016-08-08

Released: 2016-08-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Display of License Plates – No Front Plate on Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East



