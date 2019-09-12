Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ROBERSON, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-11
Released: 2019-09-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5045, CASH, $50, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, BRYANT RAY
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-11
Released: 2019-09-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Booking: 2016-08-08
Released: 2016-08-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Display of License Plates – No Front Plate on Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
