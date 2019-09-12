Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROBERSON, TRAVIS ALLEN

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-11 
Released: 2019-09-11 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5045, CASH, $50, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROWN, BRYANT RAY

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-11 
Released: 2019-09-11 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Booking: 2016-08-08 
Released: 2016-08-29 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Display of License Plates – No Front Plate on Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

