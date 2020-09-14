Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

BROWDER, TERRY STEPHENS

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-14 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6952, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

CLARK, TREY GERMAINE

Age: 27 
Address: LAUREL, MS 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6951, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

RUIZ, CRYSTAL ELAINE

Age: 57 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-13 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6949, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ROBB, LLOYD JAMES

Age: 25 
Address: BELLECHESTER, MN 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-13 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

Postgame Thoughts: Wolves Show Potential in First Win

Postgame Thoughts: Wolves Show Potential in First Win

Kincaid Found Guilty of Aggravated Assault in Domestic Altercation with Wife

Kincaid Found Guilty of Aggravated Assault in Domestic Altercation with Wife