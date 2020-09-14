Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
BROWDER, TERRY STEPHENS
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6952, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLARK, TREY GERMAINE
Age: 27
Address: LAUREL, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6951, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
RUIZ, CRYSTAL ELAINE
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6949, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBB, LLOYD JAMES
Age: 25
Address: BELLECHESTER, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
