Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

BROWDER, TERRY STEPHENS

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6952, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CLARK, TREY GERMAINE

Age: 27

Address: LAUREL, MS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6951, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



RUIZ, CRYSTAL ELAINE

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6949, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBB, LLOYD JAMES

Age: 25

Address: BELLECHESTER, MN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



