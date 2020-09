Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

SHERMAN, ANNA MARIE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6943, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSEN, MISTY DAWN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #6942, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: , Bond: #6942, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KAMERZAN, OLEG G

Age: 34

Address: 102 ST #S, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #6941, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6941, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6941, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVIS, CASEY D

Age: 24

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6940, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GONZALEZ, VICTOR MIRANDA

Age: 65

Address: OCEANSIDE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6938, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #6938, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6938, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6938, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HINOJOS, MARCO ANTONIO

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6939, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WAYMENT, RYAN MERRILL

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #6936, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6935, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6937, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



