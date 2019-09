Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HEITZMAN, TIMOTHY ALEN

Age: 39

Address: SOAP LAKE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-14

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5053, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VESTAL, MARIANO ISAAC

Age: 19

Address: MARYSVILLE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAEZ, DAWN CRISTIE

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-09-13

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



HICKS, LENA KAY

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5051, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: District Court



FRAMPTON, TRAVYS CHRYSTOPHER

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5050, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: District Court



SAIZ, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Hit & Run – Attended Property (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5049, CASH, $775, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOLMAN, GAUGE DAKOTA

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-13

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, KIERRA MICHELLE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-09-13

Released: 2019-09-13

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5047, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



