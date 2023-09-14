Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO
Age: 69
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11605, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.