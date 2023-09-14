Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO

Age: 69 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Advertisement - Story continues below...
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11605, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 14-16th

Green River Wolves Sports Schedule Sept. 14-16th

Lace Up & Register for the 19th Annual Pinedale Half Marathon & 10K

Lace Up & Register for the 19th Annual Pinedale Half Marathon & 10K

Nevada Man Faces Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault Charges

Nevada Man Faces Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault Charges

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13