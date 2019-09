Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LOVATO, TYLER JAMES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-15

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5058, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5058, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HENDERSHOT, JAMES JOSHUA

Age: 35

Address: JACKSON HOLE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-14

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAUER, BRUCE F

Age: 68

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5055, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



