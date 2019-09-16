Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ROSS, MELODY ANN
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: , Bond: #5061, SURETY OR CASH, $710,
COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Obedience to Traffic-Control Device (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5059, CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-09-15
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: