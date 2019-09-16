Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 16

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
3.7K
Views

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROSS, MELODY ANN

Age: 52 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-15 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: , Bond: #5061, SURETY OR CASH, $710, 

COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN

Age: 19 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-15 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Obedience to Traffic-Control Device (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5059, CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH

Age: 21 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2019-09-15 
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-17 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR