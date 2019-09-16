Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROSS, MELODY ANN

Age: 52

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #5061, SURETY OR CASH, $710,



COVELL, KAYLEE JEAN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Obedience to Traffic-Control Device (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5059, CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-09-15

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



