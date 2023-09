Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VENEGAS IBANEZ, JAIME EDUARDO

Age: 49

Address: HEARNE, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #11616, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





LAMOREAUX, KRISTOPHER ALBERT

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TURNER, MICHAEL LARRY

Age: 64

Address: GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-15

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ADOPT RULES & REGS CONSISTENT W/RULES & REGS U.S. DOT, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUTCHINSON, SHANE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



ISAACSON, BRANDON RAY

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-09-15

Scheduled Release: 2023-09-18

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



