Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CRAWFORD, SAMANTHA MARIE

Age: 24

Address: LANDER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5067, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KAMPMAN, CLINTON LEO

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-09-16

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LANE, JOHN THOMAS

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5066, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CONCHAS, DANIEL

Age: 18

Address: LODI, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5064, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #5064, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RALLS, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 22

Address: MORRIS, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NEESE, MARTINA ROSE INEZ

Age: 25

Address: GREEN UP, IL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-09-16

Released: 2019-09-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5065, CASH, $320, Court: GR Municipal Court



