Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MENDOZA RODRIQUEZ, ALFREDO

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11618, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



WARDEN, MICHELLE LYNN

Age: 37

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.