Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MENDOZA RODRIQUEZ, ALFREDO
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11618, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
WARDEN, MICHELLE LYNN
Age: 37
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.