Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 17

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MENDOZA RODRIQUEZ, ALFREDO

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-17 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11618, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

WARDEN, MICHELLE LYNN

Age: 37 
Address: VERNAL, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-09-16 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

