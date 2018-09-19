Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
RENDON, NICHOLAS TROY
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2967, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SMITH, TRISTIN THOMAS
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2965, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #2966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, SARAH MICHELLE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-09-18
Booking: 2018-09-18
Released: 2018-09-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #2963, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2963, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARNOLDI, JOHN ARNOLD
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-18
Booking: 2018-09-18
Released: 2018-09-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended, 3 counts
- Status: , Bond: #2964, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #2964, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: RS Municipal Court
