Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

RENDON, NICHOLAS TROY

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN

Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #2967, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

SMITH, TRISTIN THOMAS

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2965, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #2966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANDERSON, SARAH MICHELLE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-09-18
Released: 2018-09-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #2963, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #2963, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ARNOLDI, JOHN ARNOLD

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-18
Released: 2018-09-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended, 3 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #2964, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #2964, SURETY OR CASH, $1740, Court: RS Municipal Court

