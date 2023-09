Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

TEAGUE, PARKER DEAN

Age: 27

Address: VIENNA, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11623, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAMPTON, JEFFREY DYLAN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOVERIDGE, MAXWELL ALEXANDER

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11621, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GAGNIER, ASHLEY MARIE

Age: 27

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



GRADY, ZACHERY TAYLOR

Age: 37

Address: ATHENS, TX

Booking: 2023-08-17

Released: 2023-09-15

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tks/Veh(>39k Lbs) Exceed 75 Mph On Intrst(1-5 Mph Over) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, JOEL V

Age: 45

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11620, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.