Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ATHERTON, JOEY LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARMIJO, JACQUALINE ANN

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5072, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5072, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court



HILSTAD, CODY SHANE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-09-17

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATE



GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-09-17

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BENJAMIN, JOSHUA LEE

Age: 20

Address: ARVADA, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-17

Arresting Agency: NWS

HUNT, ROBERT BURNELL

Age: 29

Address: CHUBBCK, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-17

Arresting Agency: NWS

LARSON, SADIE RENAE

Age: 27

Address: SYRACUSE, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-17

Arresting Agency: NWS

CAMPBELL, JANE MARIE

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2019-09-17

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5068, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



