Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
GARWOOD, MATTHEW ERIC
Age: 40
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000, 4 counts
- Status: , Bond: #2962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Theft – < $1000, 4 counts
- Status: , Bond: #2962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
PETERSON, MARTIN JAMES
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2960, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOGELIN, QUINTON EVERETT
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-17
Booking: 2018-09-17
Released: 2018-09-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2959, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN
Age: 35
Address: GRAND JUNCTION,
Booking: 2018-09-17
Booking: 2018-09-17
Released: 2018-09-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving Upon Sidewalk
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
