Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 18

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

LATEST BOOKINGS

GARWOOD, MATTHEW ERIC

Age: 40
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000, 4 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #2962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Theft – < $1000, 4 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #2962, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

PETERSON, MARTIN JAMES

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2960, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HOGELIN, QUINTON EVERETT

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-09-17
Released: 2018-09-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2959, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 35
Address: GRAND JUNCTION,
Booking: 2018-09-17
Released: 2018-09-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving Upon Sidewalk
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Flashing Signals – Red
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2958, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: RS Municipal Court

