Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

COON, KRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORAN, ALEXANDER RAFAEL

Age: 45

Address: CHINO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 25

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



