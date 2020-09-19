Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
COON, KRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MORAN, ALEXANDER RAFAEL
Age: 45
Address: CHINO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH
Age: 25
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
