Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Booking

COON, KRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age: 24 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6969, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MORAN, ALEXANDER RAFAEL

Age: 45 
Address: CHINO, CA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-18 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Careless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

MITCHAM, MONICA ELIZABETH

Age: 25 
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-09-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

