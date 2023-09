Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LANE, KRISTIN KAYE

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft of Services – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11631, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHOEMAKER, RONALD FRANCIS

Age: 43

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-09-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11630, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MORA, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11625, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BRIGGS, NINA RENEE

Age: 58

Address: CEDAR CREEK, TX

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11626, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER



CLINTON, ALEXANDRIA CATHLEEN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-09-18

Released: 2023-09-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11628, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



Booking: 2019-02-07 Released: 2019-02-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3778, CASH, $480, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ELWOOD, STEVEN

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-09-18

Released: 2023-09-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

