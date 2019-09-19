Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SCATES, STEVEN LEE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALCH, KENNETH LAVERNE
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARPER NIX, LACEA ANN
Age: 27
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRUMME, KRISTINA
Age: 46
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
BYAS, COREY ALEX
Age: 32
Address: FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5081, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCROGHAM, RAYMOND
Age: 41
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5080, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JANWAY, TEYA
Age: 33
Address: ROBERTSON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HARLOW, CHRISTY ANN
Age: 52
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5079, CASH, $194, Court: OTHER
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: