Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALCH, KENNETH LAVERNE

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #5083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARPER NIX, LACEA ANN

Age: 27

Address: RAPID CITY, SD

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #5082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRUMME, KRISTINA

Age: 46

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



BYAS, COREY ALEX

Age: 32

Address: FAYETTEVILLE, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5081, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCROGHAM, RAYMOND

Age: 41

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5080, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JANWAY, TEYA

Age: 33

Address: ROBERTSON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HARLOW, CHRISTY ANN

Age: 52

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #5078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5079, CASH, $194, Court: OTHER



