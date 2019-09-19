Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 24 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-18 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WALCH, KENNETH LAVERNE

Age: 59 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-18 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HARPER NIX, LACEA ANN

Age: 27 
Address: RAPID CITY, SD 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BRUMME, KRISTINA

Age: 46 
Address: EVANSTON, WY 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-09-18 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

BYAS, COREY ALEX

Age: 32 
Address: FAYETTEVILLE, GA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5081, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SCROGHAM, RAYMOND

Age: 41 
Address: CASPER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-18 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5080, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JANWAY, TEYA

Age: 33 
Address: ROBERTSON, WY 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-09-18 
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

HARLOW, CHRISTY ANN

Age: 52 
Address: GILLETTE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-09-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5079, CASH, $194, Court: OTHER

